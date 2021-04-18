What happens if there’s a spike in cases now that the mask ordinance has ended?

Masks and probabilities

One of many biases in our thinking is called “temporal discounting” which refers to the tendency to underestimate future consequences, simply because they are in the future. I wonder whether this is relevant to the debates about ending mask mandates?

Currently, there is a lot of furor and opposition to masks, which no doubt influences the discussion and elevates the angry present over the uncertain future. But, if in a few weeks, there is a significant spike in cases and all that entails, will those who reversed the ordinance take some responsibility, especially after eschewing the consensus of expert advice?

I certainly don’t want that to happen, and am using this current situation as an example of how cognitive biases impact all decision-making. Confirmation bias (the ability to find “evidence” to support any position you want) has reigned supreme during this crisis. This highlights the complexity involved in dealing with life, that is less about facts, but more about ever-changing probabilities.

Just wanting life to be simple doesn’t make it so.

Howard J. Rankin, Hilton Head

Open carry

We have serious thoughts and prayers about the insanity that propelled the S.C. House of Representatives to pass South Carolina firearm legislation authorizing open carry of firearms. Can the legislators and the governor hold straight faces if they say that South Carolinians will be more secure or otherwise better off when everyone can walk down Calhoun Street brandishing handguns, rifles, shotguns and AK-47s? To Rep. Weston Newton’s recent statement that the proposal “safeguards” the Second Amendment, we respond that we see the open carry law as an abuse of the Second Amendment.

What could be the reason for any law-abiding, emotionally stable person to show off his or her firearms in a public place — a city sidewalk, a parking lot, a grocery store, a park — anywhere unarmed people are simply walking around, tending to business? And what about the risks to all of us from the openly armed angry, emotionally wrecked person (who can easily get any kind of gun he wants under current law)?

Bill and Fran Bollin, Hilton Head

Medical marijuana

As one of the thousands of South Carolinians whose quality of life depends on the passage of South Carolina’s compassionate medical cannabis bill, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to those legislators who have taken the time to fully examine this issue. Thank you to the legislators who have looked at the clinical studies on medical cannabis, the actual language of this extremely restrictive bill, and the reality of states with conservative medical cannabis programs.

I respect law enforcement. But their job is to deal with the criminal element of society – not to interfere with lawmaking that would have positive effect on those facing terrible medical conditions. South Carolina’s citizens who need this medication are not criminals. Chief Keel‘s assumption that a highly-regulated program would lead to abuse is not borne out by the real world experience of other states. The number of people who are helped by this medicine dramatically exceed those who might misuse it.

It’s time our lawmakers see past the misinformation and give those of us who are suffering the opportunity to live life and be productive members of our families and communities. We deserve an option other than opioids or agony.

Margaret Richardson, Hilton Head

Hilton Head development

For those who have made their living in property development, what is happening on Hilton Head comes as no surprise. Development of the island is in high gear.

The reason? High demand. For prospective buyers who take the time to visit a number of our neighboring islands in a quest to purchase, no island holds a candle to Hilton Head. The airport extension has played a much larger role than many might realize. Numerous direct flights from major cities, many in the North, are attracting big money along with short travel times.

The old Hilton Head that a number of long time local residents lament over is forever gone. The new Hilton Head will be far more metropolitan and upscale than anyone many years ago could have ever fathomed. That’s the reality that all residents will need to come to terms with.

Bruce Bartow, Hilton Head