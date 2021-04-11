Does the mayor really think new bridges will fix Hilton Head’s traffic problems?

Hilton Head bridge

Drove east to west over the bridges last Friday morning at 8:30am, toward the end of rush hour. No delays in either direction, almost as many vehicles outbound as inbound. Compared to real rush-hour traffic, ours is almost non-existent.

The truth is, when we have traffic tie-ups near the bridges, those delays mostly result from stoplight issues at both ends of the bridge. Until those problems have been addressed, building new bridges is a waste of critical funds.

The eastbound Mackay Creek span was built in 1956 and has been identified as unsafe and in need of replacement. None of the other three spans, built around 1982, have been identified as unsafe or in need of replacement. So, why, with at least another 25 years of useful life, are the other spans even being considered for replacement?

If the planned replacement is not justified by valid traffic concerns or safety needs, there must be other logical justification. Mr. Mayor, since you have explicitly stated that these new bridges are the key to solving Hilton Head’s problems, please provide a factually-based, quantified justification for your position. Otherwise, throw your support to the necessary replacement of the single span over Mackay Creek.

Richard Wallace, Hilton Head

Wear a mask

On April 1, Mayor McCann released a video on the town’s website. At the end of the video, he asked the community of Hilton Head Island to comply with COVID-19 transmission protections and specifically mentioned washing your hands, social distancing and environmental cleaning. The one component of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations the Mayor didn’t mention — wear a mask.

Having spent 23 years at the CDC, working in the area of infection control for most of that time, the Mayor’s failure to mention the most important recommendation — wearing a mask — was shocking. It’s actions such as this that keep the public from preventing COVID-19 transmission. Masks work better than all of the other things the Mayor mentioned, with the possible exception of social distancing.

Also, isn’t wearing a mask in commercial spaces still required on our island??? Didn’t the Mayor and town council just extend the mask requirement until May 16? It’s embarrassing to have elected officials ignore the most important COVID-19 transmission prevention recommendation. The politicization of COVID-19 has done nothing but make our pandemic worse, as we approach 550,000 dead.

William R. Jarvis, M.D.; Hilton Head

Vaccines

The Hilton Head Hospital should be commended for its efficient handling of administering the COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone, starting with the security guards to the nurses giving the shots, should be applauded for their friendly, helpful and efficient behavior. Truly heroes.

William Tuthill, Hilton Head

Beaufort Memorial

I know 2020 was a terrible year for everyone, but for me it involved four surgeries added to the COVID-19 necessary isolation. With three surgeries for kidney stones, and one other for gallbladder with stones removal, I can say nothing but praise for the total Beaufort Memorial Hospital people. From the surgeons to the operating room staff to the friendly faces that greeted me as I entered, I just want to thank them publicly for their professionalism and kindness to me during this past year. Because of them, I am out on the road walking and biking and feeling great.

Because of them, I now have my second COVID-19 vaccine, and am looking forward to getting back to a normal life. After many experiences with hospitals in my 71 years, Beaufort Memorial gets my highest praise and thanks for caring for me.

Frank Waddell, St. Helena

Gun rights

Despite a riot in the Capitol, the opposition of law enforcement and daily gunshot deaths around the country, our GOP legislature thinks fewer (or no?) gun restrictions and more “open carry” are warranted.

The NRA and the Republicans have stretched the 2nd amendment to such a grotesque point that only the repeal of the amendment makes sense. Of course, the legislature could make all weapons available from a vending machine, which does seem a happy alternative and the next step for some of S.C.’s elected Republicans.

Bruce Smith, Okatie