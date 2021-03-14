Book by local authors enlightens us on the plight of Hilton Head’s native islanders

Hilton Head history

I would like to acknowledge and extend appreciation to three local authors (Thomas C. Barnwell, Jr., Carolyn Grant, Emory Shaw Campbell) who have written a profound tribute to the history of Hilton Head Island. “Gullah Days: Hilton Head Islanders Before the Bridge, 1861-1956” provides readers with a personal yet factual timeline of the people, events, and culture of which we current residents all reap the benefits. It is because of the sacrifices, commitment and foresight of our native islanders that Hilton Head Island today is the wonderful place that so many of us call home.

The book is neatly divided into first, a rich portrayal of our island’s history over the 95-year period before the bridge; and second, a description of the Gullah culture through a collection of memories. This is not a book review so much as an endorsement of a book that can enlighten us all as to the plight of our native islanders and their ancestors. It is definitely a salute to the events in history which we should celebrate and others which must never be repeated.

Barbara Hammes, Hilton Head

COVID-19 vaccines

We were canceled many times in South Carolina for our vaccines. We were able to get appointments in Savannah and what an experience! Very organized, police assistance out front, happy greeters escorted us to our chosen spot for shots. Waiting for us was a very energetic staff of doctors and nurses to administer our shots and complete the paperwork. I contrast this experience with the one from Beaufort Memorial taking my elderly mother for her first shot was a nightmare. They were going to deny my 93-year-old mother her first vaccine because they were not in sync with the CDC VAMS system. They found her on the wait list, too, and finally got her vaccinated. I watched several people from Hilton Head come into the Beaufort facility who were denied the vaccine due to the VAMS issue. I seriously thank the Savannah Memorial organizers for the terrific job.

Lillie Pagani, Bluffton

Empathy

“Lack of empathy is tearing us apart,” so states an article in Wire.com.

“The U.S. is suffering from empathy deficit,” [Scientific American, 9/17/20].

Scholarly articles explain empathy deficit disorder as a lack of ability to feel, understand and resonate with another’s feelings. A need for unity and reconciliation in our divided country has been discussed in prior letters, but first, we must overcome our inability to show compassion toward our fellowman.

What can we do? To start, we have learned that a top down leadership strategy in America has not worked, having experienced recent disappointments in Washington. Therefore, a bottom-up effort must come from each of us. As we interact with others , we should be mindful of the meaning of forgiveness, kindness, understanding, humility, love and ethical/religious values while expressing these emotions in a meaningful way in our everyday lives. By sincerely listening to other points of view and establishing common values, we can reach consensus and unity in this great country. Yes, this is serious stuff; we in the Lowcountry must realize nothing has changed; as individuals, we must lead by example. Compassion and empathy starts with you and me.

Earle Everett, Moss Creek

For the People Act

The first 100 days of Biden’s presidency are underway and I’m hoping that he and Congress will make reforming our democracy a top priority. The best way to do that is by passing the For the People Act. The For the People Act is a bold piece of legislation that would strengthen our democracy for generations to come. The law would dismantle numerous barriers to voting and representation, like gerrymandering, racist voter ID laws, unnecessary hurdles to registration, and felony disenfranchisement, adding millions of new voters to the polls. It would also reduce the influence of big money in our politics by enacting limits on donations from lobbyists and increasing the power of campaign contributions from Americans by enacting a small-donor matching program.

Without this much-needed reform, our political system will never be truly democratic or fully representative, meaning our government will continue to work only for the privileged few. With a new president in the White House, I want to build a better system for all Americans -- which is why I’m urging Congress to pass the For the People Act.

Carmen DeCecco, Hilton Head