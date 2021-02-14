Workforce housing is an issue on Hilton Head, even if Mayor McCann doesn’t think so

Workforce housing

Mayor McCann’s opinion piece appears to be a confession of incompetence. He comments on transportation (no monorail down US 278), and housing, concluding people like to live where they are and want to come here for the day (really), not live on the island. He acknowledges work needs to be done for transportation, the homeless and the poor, yet doesn’t believe workforce housing is an issue.

He wrote: “We talk about housing. We don’t really know the problems we have.” Concluding this is solely focused on the homeless: ”I’m not suggesting we do like Savannah and build shelters.”

What about housing for firefighters, nurses, employees of retail stores, hotels and restaurants who’d prefer to live on the island rather than spend two hours per day commuting?

If he hasn’t done anything about issues facing the community yet, why should we believe he has the capacity to get anything done going forward? If transportation is the key, why isn’t the Town pushing SCDOT concerning the bridge project?

Leadership is needed and we’re not getting it from McCann. It’s time for the Mayor to step aside and let those “seeing the issues and willing to act to resolve them” take charge.

Herwig Baumann, Hilton Head

Marshside Mama’s Café

The site of Marshside Mama’s Café has a more noble origin than mentioned in Feb. 8’s story.

Back in 1975 when Daufuskie was home to about 100 Gullah people, residents had no access to food and other basic needs. Under the direction of Thomas C. Barnwell, Jr., Beaufort Jasper Comprehensive Health Services organized the Daufuskie Island Cooperative, which was later funded to build and operate a membership store for food purchases.

In December 1975, our then-Gov. Edwards led a dedication ceremony for what Gullah residents hoped would be a new day in their struggle to survive in isolation.

But support for the Cooperative would ebb in future years, and entrepreneurs would define the island as an opportunity for resort development. Eventually, the building was leased to the café.

It’s unfortunate that we as a society move back and forth with our support of the needy, often resulting in great losses of human resources. Even more tragic is the indifference among us in getting to know the rest of the story, which I believe sometimes hinders steady human development more broadly. As we move to a more inclusive society, it’s important we include both the “Binyas” and “Comyas” as news sources.

Emory S. Campbell, Hilton Head

Work for SC

I’m not sure what Lindsey Graham was trying to accomplish spending his time working to find former President Trump an impeachment legal team, but isn’t it ironic that the team Lindsey worked so hard to line-up quit? Graham appears to work harder for Donald Trump, who isn’t a resident of South Carolina, than he does for his own constituents. How about spending as much time on getting South Carolina vaccinated as you do on Trump!

Trump deserves to be convicted by the Senate. End of story. Get back to work for South Carolina, Graham!

Fred Reichenbach, Hilton Head

Impeachment trial

I wish to object to the front page article headlined “Trump’s Senate trial matters regardless of outcome.” It really doesn’t matter at all. The trial is not of significance unless you are a partisan Democrat looking to create some more negative publicity for Donald Trump.

There is no significant evidence that the former president incited an insurrection. Further, this impeachment and trial are clearly unconstitutional, based on significant legal advice that has been expressed on the news media. Your highlighting the article written by the biased Associated Press is mistaken because of its clear flaws.

Walter Cederholm, Hilton Head

Thank you

I’m writing to express my thanks and gratitude to the professional staff at Coastal Carolina Hospital for their performance in administering COVID-19 vaccinations. In a time of great stress on our state’s front-line hospital workers, the personnel at Coastal have efficiently delivered thousands of critically-needed, life-saving shots to vulnerable senior citizens like myself. Despite the demands of long hours and frustrations with vaccine shortages, these hard working, caring professionals have gotten the necessary job done in a courteous and cheerful manner. All of us are greatly in their debt.

Chapin Clark, Bluffton