Beaufort County Council texts offensive and vulgar

The Beaufort Gazette headline Feb. 27 quotes in part, an unprofessional text from Beaufort County Council member Mike Covert to former Councilman Tabor Vaux on Sept. 26, 2018.
Occasionally, a council member may use a heated text, call, etc., to express a strong professional opinion. That’s understandable.
However, Covert’s text to Vaux regarding Josh Gruber’s contract contains the worst language I have ever read from a public official.
Covert must understand that county administrator contracts are public matters, and he speaks for all of us, not himself, and never in salacious form, orally or written.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Where in the world did Covert learn such offensive language? Vulgar discourse has no place from a public official! Beaufort County citizens deserve better representation that this.
I recommend the following:
1. Clean up your language.
2. Apologize to the media that published your text to Tabor Vaux.
3. Apologize to the public at your next County Council meeting.
If you do not choose to do the above, then shame on you, Mike Covert.
Dorothy P. Gnann
Beaufort
Editor’s note: The writer is a past member of Beaufort County Council.
Death penalty does have a place
I am not an advocate of the death penalty, but I am not totally opposed to it. I feel that there are situations where capital punishment may be warranted.
Your recent article regarding Walter Glass, a convicted murderer who is serving a life sentence, is one of those situations. Glass killed his cellmate and then handed a written confession to a prison guard. Glass does not seem to be concerned about the consequence of his crime. What does society do with a convicted killer who continues to kill?
The last prisoner to be executed in South Carolina was also a murderer who was serving a life sentence, and he too killed his cellmate. Jeffery Motts died by lethal injection on May 6, 2011, and was not able to kill again. I believe that the fate of Glass, if convicted, should be the same.
Howard D. Sassman
Bluffton
On glaciers and socialism
Wow! Your editorial page of Feb.18 was the most significant in 30 years.
First, a letter explaining Arctic current effect on CO2 in the atmosphere that may explain why the miles-thick glacier over North America 10,000 years ago melted in 5,000 years, a brief moment in our planet’s life, and why the warming continues until today.
Second, George Will accurately redefined socialism in a democracy as, “From each according to its vulnerability, to each according to its ability to confiscate.”
Donald G. Kennedy
Hilton Head Island
Beaufort airboat saves the day in marsh
Regarding your recent story on the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue response, the canoe rescue it made was not the first time the airboat was used. They rescued me from a kayak stuck in the marsh off Brickyard Point last year. Thank God they were there!
Debra Pochie
Beaufort
Hilton Head businesses show why USA’s great
Kudos to Low Country Coastal Rentals, The Salty Dog and Mediterranean Harbor Bar and Grill for coming to the aid of the Ohio couple scammed by a phony rental company operating on Craigslist. Just another example of why America is the greatest country in the history of the world.
Tom Martin
HIlton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments