2 rescued after canoe stranded in Beaufort marsh

By Stephen Fastenau

February 22, 2019 04:49 PM

A photo taken by James Atkins shows two people being rescued by an airboat after being stranded in the marsh Friday near Pigeon Point in Beaufort.
Two people were rescued after being stranded in the marsh Friday afternoon in Beaufort.

A man and a woman were in a canoe when the tide went out and left them stuck about 200 yards from shore near Pigeon Point, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue skipper Clay Emminger said. The man in the canoe used a cellphone to call dispatchers, and the volunteer water rescue group launched an airboat from Pigeon Point Boat Landing, Emminger said.

The boaters were brought to shore where firefighters and police waited as a precaution. They had been stranded about 45 minutes but were in good spirits and weren’t hurt, Emminger said.”

“Just be mindful of the tides and watch what it’s doing,” Emminger said. “Thank goodness he had a cellphone or he would have been in trouble.”

The rescue was the fourth this year for the volunteer organization, and the first time the airboat was needed.

Stephen Fastenau

Stephen Fastenau covers northern Beaufort County as a reporter for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, where he has worked since 2010 and been recognized with state and national awards. He studied journalism and political science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and lives in Beaufort.

