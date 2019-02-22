2 rescued after canoe stranded in Beaufort marsh

Two people were rescued after being stranded in the marsh Friday afternoon in Beaufort.
A man and a woman were in a canoe when the tide went out and left them stuck about 200 yards from shore near Pigeon Point, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue skipper Clay Emminger said. The man in the canoe used a cellphone to call dispatchers, and the volunteer water rescue group launched an airboat from Pigeon Point Boat Landing, Emminger said.
The boaters were brought to shore where firefighters and police waited as a precaution. They had been stranded about 45 minutes but were in good spirits and weren’t hurt, Emminger said.”
“Just be mindful of the tides and watch what it’s doing,” Emminger said. “Thank goodness he had a cellphone or he would have been in trouble.”
The rescue was the fourth this year for the volunteer organization, and the first time the airboat was needed.
