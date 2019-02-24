No explanation for Hilton Head mail problems

I was interested in the letter to the editor about a card mailed from Bluffton that was never delivered and was returned after five months.
I have had two similar experiences recently involving mail to and from Hilton Head Island, where I live.
The first was an important package sent to me from Pennsylvania. It was perfectly addressed and had adequate postage, but it was returned to the sender marked, “No such person/address.”
The second was a Christmas card mailed from Hilton Head to a recipient in Pennsylvania. It was delivered back to me. I inquired about both incidents at the post office and was given no explanation whatsoever.
C. Lee Anderson
Hilton Head Island
Put gun focus on upholding Second Amendment
It was very perplexing to read the series, “Since Parkland,” a journalistic partnership between McClatchy and The Trace, a nonprofit devoted to publishing gun-violence statistics. No one could fail to be moved by the emotional accounts of 1,200 young victims, which of course, was the short-term objective. The long term goal is to dismantle the Second Amendment of our Constitution.
The Trace is not an unbiased statistical archive, but a creation of Michael Bloomberg, a political pol who has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into his war on firearms. The Trace and Bloomberg’s other venture, “Everytown for Gun Safety,” have been repeatedly blasted by major news outlets (Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox, New York Times, Politico, etc.) for being long on emotion and wrong on facts.
McClatchy could claim these movements are patterned after Mothers Against Drunk Driving if MADD could rename itself Mothers Against Car Violence — with the intent of taking all cars off the roads. And yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was way out of its purview when it attempted to equate bullets with unhealthy environments. And no, the NRA is not against “common-sense” gun laws — just more laws and regulations that have already been tried and shown to be ineffective.
Let’s protect our Second Amendment rights and prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, those who would abuse them.
Mike Raymond
Bluffton
Government can’t control 393 million firearms
There are more guns than people in the United States, according to a new study of global firearm ownership. There are more than 393 million civilian-owned firearms in the United States, or enough for every man, woman and child to own one and still have 67 million guns left over.
Based on these statistics, it would seem that there is simply no way for government officials or any other entity to control the use or ownership of guns.
Tragedies constantly occur that cause grief and anger and frustration. We simply have no government entity that can establish control. We can only express our frustration as firearms used by angry or insane people keep killing each other and innocents.
Bill Tanner
Bluffton
Dogs in pen raise concerns
I would like to know why, in this day and age, our laws regarding the quality of life for dogs hasn’t changed.
I pass a home quite often where there are two dogs living in a pen, maybe 6-by-6-feet. The other day, I rode by and they were standing on their shelters. This concerned me. I called Beaufort County Animal Control to do a welfare check. The officer checked and called me back. He said the dogs seemed fine, because they were being fed and had shelter.
He also mentioned that they were mean. That was kind of alarming to me. I don’t understand how this is OK. Don’t they need exercise? Every time I pass this place, my stomach turns. I try to take a different route, but I find myself wanting to see if the dogs are OK. They would be so much better off at our Humane Association, where they could maybe have a shot at a better life.
I brought this up at a Town Hall meeting, but was told it needed to be addressed on a state level. I thought I would start out on the county level first.
Annette Cangro
Hilton Head Island
