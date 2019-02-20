The mystery of Bluffton mail

What is going on over at the post office?
This past week, on Feb. 13, I received back a birthday card I had mailed in early September 2018 to a friend — from Bluffton to Bluffton. The postage stamp was never postmarked and it had a tape on it dated Feb. 22. What in the world happened to that card?
The address on it was correct, except that it was sent to the correct building but wrong apartment number in a building that has only eight apartments. How difficult is that?
Do we need to plan ahead so far that a card could take five months to be delivered or returned? I guess I’ll take the delinquent card directly to the recipient myself.
Diane McNamara
Bluffton
‘12 months, 1,200 deaths’: Keep spotlight on gun violence
Thank you for the article on gun violence in our country, “12 months, 1,200 deaths.”
This disgusting reality needs to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Printing the names of the children who were killed in 2018 was a brilliant star shining down on their extinguished lives.
Articles like this should be in every paper and magazine constantly until we address the gun violence problem we have in this country. Thank you.
Barbara Vaughn
Moss Creek
Common-sense gun control is essential
Thank you! Thank you, McClatchy, for focusing our attention on a true national emergency: gun violence (“ 12 months, nearly 1,200 deaths: The year in youth gun violence since Parkland,” Sunday, Feb. 17).
Your focus on the senseless loss of children tears at our hearts. As grandparents of three children still attending class, those facts are truly frightening. Classrooms offer inviting mass targets for homicidal maniacs striving to be the next headline in the press and on TV.
Nearly 33 children shot to death each day, that we know of, is just not acceptable in a mature culture. If youth suicide by guns were added, the total would be much higher. The NRA and its political allies have severely limited the Centers for Disease Control from making an accurate and complete count, so the numbers are probably even higher.
How long, America, must our children and their parents suffer this agony? Common-sense gun control is essential.
John Hollender
Hilton Head Island
Pelosi antics disrespectful
What an embarrassing, shameful, disrespectful display from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats at the recent State of the Union address.
A 78-year-old woman performing antics behind the president of the United States, including reading her “menus,” standing and shuffling papers while the president was speaking, always looking at her following in the audience to give them approval to show their disrespect, spiteful mouth contortions, and clapping at the president with ill intent. Could you even imagine this being done to Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, or whoever, during his speech?
Surely the American people can see the childlike behavior displayed by Pelosi and her following. She must be spending too much time with her grandchildren. Who wants petty, immature children running our government? Democrats better wise up or they will have no chance in 2020.
Susan Zurney
Hilton Head Island
