Losing Beaufort movie theater for a new Publix is a bad swap

Really? Paul Trask wants to tear down the only indoor movie theater in Beaufort and families will now have to drive 40 miles to see an indoor movie, so that a Publix store will be built where the movie theater now stands?
Food Lion, Bi-Lo, Publix, and Piggly Wiggly are all less than five miles from where he wants to build another Publix store.
The Publix will eliminate a family-oriented and reasonably-priced movie theater, which has added some local charm to living in Beaufort. Local residents, without vehicles, could walk or ride bikes to see a movie at the Plaza Stadium.
City officials are always talking about the importance of having family activities for Beaufort residents. It’s a real shame to lose a local landmark, so another Publix store can be built there.
It seems to me, Beaufort already has plenty of grocery stores to go around.
Robin Wittwer
Beaufort
When courtesy gets dangerous around Sun City Hilton Head
At the intersection of S.C. 170 West and Okatie Center Boulevard, there recently were three collisions in approximately two weeks. Not to mention the three close-calls I’ve had.
The problem is when the right lane is backed up past this intersection waiting to get onto U.S. 278, a driver in the right lane motions a driver looking to make a left turn onto S.C. 170 eastbound that it’s OK to do so. But they don’t consider cars in the left lane, which are traveling within the speed limit and not contemplating the cross traffic.
Folks, please, your attempt at courtesy is dangerous. I’ve seen this elsewhere, as well. Unfortunately, the DOT hasn’t prevented this from happening.
A stop sign means exactly that. Stop until all traffic is clear enough to cross. For those who attempt to cross during heavy traffic, try other means. To the DOT, how about a sign, “No Left Turn,” before someone gets killed.
There is an alternative where your traffic travelling in both directions on S.C. 170 can be seen. Some little back roads behind the stores on S.C. 170, like where the new car wash and Dunkin’ Donuts will be located. There is a safety lane as well.
Courtesy isn’t courteous if it results in persons being hurt or possibly killed.
Lucien Piccioli
Bluffton
All Gods not the same
In response to a recent letter (“Theologians say this about God”), the Christian’s God is a Triune God ... three persons in one. God the Father, God the Son (Jesus), and God the Holy Spirit. It’s like a man can be a husband, father, and grandfather, but all facets of him are one and the same person.
If Muslims believe that Jesus was only a Prophet, then they are saying Jesus is not part of the Godhead and thus their Allah is not the God of the Bible.
In Genesis 1, the three persons of God are revealed. The same is true in John 1. To separate Jesus from being part of God Himself is not acceptable to a Bible-believing Christian.
Patricia Arnao
Sun City Hilton Head
Dedrick Russell belongs on list of successful former Beaufort TV reporters
The recent story by Ryan Copeland on Lowcountry reporters should also have mentioned Dedrick Russell who got his start with WJWJ-TV also.
He started as a production assistant, worked up to reporter/anchor for Hilton Head Island, moved back to Washington, D.C., got a job with 24-hour Newschannel 8 and is currently with WBTV as a reporter/anchor in Charlotte.
He also has been the recipient of several awards and has held a national office in the National Association of Black Journalists.
So, please, if you are going to mention names, please include Dedrick Russell.
Daniel Russell
Port Royal
Media elites may have bias
Wealthy billionaires who can influence media against President Donald Trump: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg gave generously to the Democratic Party in San Francisco; Bill Gates donated to three Democratic congressmen; Carlos Slim, the Mexican billionaire who owns part of the New York Times, criticized Trump’s border plan; and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, has a public contentious relationship with the president.
Why should we believe that powerful media elites aren’t slanting the news in the direction of their bias?
John Nicholson
Hilton Head Island
