Beaufort’s only movie theater is being demolished. Here’s what’s planned in its place

The long-rumored plans for redevelopment of a major Beaufort shopping center are here.
A Publix grocery store is planned for Beaufort Plaza shopping center, city documents show. Beaufort Plaza Stadium movie theater, a car shop and other retail space would be demolished to build the 48,000 square-foot store, according to plans owner Paul Trask filed with the city.
Upgrades are planned to the remaining facades.
The shopping center at the intersection of Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway has been primed for redevelopment, pending the completion of a major road project that reconfigured the intersection adjacent to the property.
Trask had previously declined comment on his plans, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
This story will be updated.
