Hurricane Willa forecast to hit Mexico. Here’s why Beaufort County can relax a bit

Hurricane Willa is expected to make landfall off Mexico’s Pacific coast Tuesday afternoon and Beaufort County can expect rain as a result.
The Category 4 storm will weaken over Texas and the Gulf Coast, said Dennis Feltgen, meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center. That means Beaufort County can rest easy. There won’t be strong winds, he said.
As hurricane season draws to an end on Nov. 30, the Beaufort area has survived storm after storm since Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast in September.
Hurricane Michael left about 9,000 Beaufort County residents without power for a time and there were reports of 15 to 20 downed trees, according to previous reporting.
Even though hurricanes from the Pacific coast have affected South Carolina in the past — Hurricane Patricia brought massive flooding in Charleston in 2015, according to the Post & Courier — Willa isn’t expected to bring massive damage to the area, Feltgen said.
What we will see, though, is a lot of rain, the Charleston National Weather Service said Tuesday morning.
The forecast shows that we can expect it as early as Thursday. It is expected to be heavy Thursday night into Friday.
Beaufort County Forecast
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday night
Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s, except in the upper 50s near the coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s, except in the mid 50s near the coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday Night
Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
