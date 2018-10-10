Hurricane Michael at Category 4: Beaufort County to see damaging wind, possible tornadoes

Residents of the Lowcountry should prepare for “significant impacts” from Hurricane Michael starting later today and into Thursday, according to meteorologists.
The hurricane, a Category 4 storm with 140 mph sustained winds as of 5 a.m., continues to strengthen just off the Florida panhandle, the National Hurricane Center reported.
The storm was moving north at 13 mph and is expected to make landfall this afternoon then gradually weaken as it tracks northeast across Georgia and South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The Lowcountry, including Beaufort County, is under a tropical storm warning and could begin seeing tropical storm force gusts within showers and thunderstorms today.
“More frequent tropical storm force winds will most likely overspread the region from southwest to northeast later tonight into early Thursday morning and will continue Thursday,” the weather service’s advisory said.
Sustained winds of 20-40 mph and gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, the advisory said.
The wind could down trees and cause power outages.
The wind is expected to be higher on the coastal islands, including Hilton Head, Daufuskie, and Hunting islands and in exposed areas along the Broad River.
Tornadoes and rainfall
Tornadoes are possible this afternoon through Thursday afternoon, the weather service said. Residents should expect tornado watches to be issued.
Around 3-5 inches of rain of rainfall is expected inland and 2-3 inches near the coast through Thursday, according to the forecast.
Other potential impacts through Thursday:
- Minor to moderate coastal flooding during each high tide cycle, in particular during the morning high tide Thursday on the South Carolina coast.
- Life-threatening rip currents
- Some beach erosion, especially south-southwest facing beaches.
Beaufort County forecast
Today
Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tonight
Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday
Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
