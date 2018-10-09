Beaufort County in tropical storm watch as Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2

Beaufort County woke up Tuesday morning to rain, and it’s likely to continue through the next few days as Hurricane Michael spins through the Gulf of Mexico.
Michael is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday as a major hurricane — a Category 3 or higher — and then weaken as it tracks northeast across Georgia and South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
A tropical storm watch was in effect for all of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including Beaufort County.
The Lowcountry can expect to begin seeing tropical storm force winds Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday if the storm maintains its current track, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Hilton Head area should see 4-6 inches of rain through Thursday, said Steven Taylor, lead forecasters for the weather service.
Sustained winds likely will top 40 mph, and gusts could be in the 50-60 mph range, he said. That wind could down trees and cause power outages.
The wind likely will be highest on the coastal islands including Hilton Head, Daufuskie, and Hunting islands and in exposed areas along the Broad River, according to Taylor.
Other potential impacts through Thursday, according to the weather service:
- Minor to moderate coastal flooding during each high tide cycle
- Life-threatening rip currents
- Isolated tornadoes possible
- Some beach erosion, especially south-southwest facing beaches.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Michael was moving north-northwestward at 12 mph and was about 630 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, making it a Category 2 storm.
Beaufort County forecast
Tuesday
A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 78. East wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Source: National Weather Service in Charleston
