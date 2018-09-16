Coast Guard to remove boat leaking fuel into May River. It was anchored to avoid Florence

The U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston is scheduled to take a shrimp boat out of the May River Monday after it was docked there to avoid Hurricane Florence and sank earlier this week.
The boat is named “Miss Annie,” according to photos provided by Larry Toomer, owner of Bluffton Oyster Co. and Town Council member. Toomer said Saturday the boat appeared to have dragged its anchor and run aground, tipping over toward the water when the tide went out and filling with water when the tide came in.
It is close to Bull Island.
The S.C. Department of Natural resources received a call and visited the boat in the May River on Wednesday, but it wasn’t leaking fuel at the time, according to David Lucas, spokesman for the department.
Beaufort County dispatchers alerted DNR about the possibility of the vessel leaking fuel on Saturday. Lucas said a sheen was visible on the water from an apparent fuel or engine leak.
The Coast Guard said Sunday that crews should be arrive at Alljoy Boat Landing to remove the boat and pump out any leaked fuel.
The crew was originally scheduled to remove the boat Sunday, but were unable to do so because of weather conditions, the Coast Guard said.
A federal permit tied the boat’s identification number was issued to King Cooper, of Fayetteville, Georgia, National Marine Fisheries records show.
An attempt to contact the boat’s owner Sunday was not successful.
Tonya Hudson, of Benny Hudson Seafood, told the Island Packet Saturday that the boat’s captain is from Hilton Head. She said the captain sold her about 600 pounds of white shrimp on Monday and told her he planned to anchor the boat in the Savannah River during Hurricane Florence, but apparently docked in the May River instead.
Comments