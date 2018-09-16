Florence weakens to tropical depression. Here’s how Beaufort Co is looking this week

Tropical Storm Florence weakened to a tropical depression early Sunday morning as it continues to crawl through South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of the 5 a.m. update from the hurricane center, the center of the storm is outside of Batesburg- Leesville, a town about 35 miles southwest of Columbia. The storm is moving slowly west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
Beaufort County appears to have escaped the storm largely unscathed, but wet weather is expected for the early parts of this week.
According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the county can expect cloudy skies Sunday with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms from noon until 2 p.m. The expected high is 89 degrees.
As we move into this evening, there is a 40 percent chance of showers.
Here’s how the rest of the week looks for Beaufort County:
Monday
Chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of thunderstorms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees South wind is expected between 5 to 9 mph. Rainfall amounts expected are between a tenth to a quarter inch.
Tuesday
Chance of showers and thunderstorms with a 40 percent chance of precipitation and a high of 91 degrees. As we move into the evening, the chance for showers goes down to 20 percent.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with highs near 91 degrees.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with highs near 89 degrees.
Friday
Mostly sunny with highs near 88 degrees.
Saturday
Mostly sunny with highs near 91 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
