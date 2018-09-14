Where can I get breakfast in Beaufort Co. on Friday morning?

Wondering where you can grab a cup of coffee Friday morning or plan dinner reservations later this evening? Check back to this story to see which restaurants, bars and coffee shops are open in Beaufort County as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina.
Here is the status of restaurants as of Friday morning:
Breakfast
First Watch, Bluffton— OPEN; normal hours Friday: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Corner Perk, Bluffton— OPEN; normal hours. Plans to stay open over the weekend
IHOP, Bluffton and Beaufort— OPEN; normal hours: 24/7
Red Rooster, Beaufort — OPEN Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Cottage, Bluffton— OPEN for breakfast and lunch
Panera Bread, Bluffton — OPEN for normal hours Friday
Hilton Head Diner, Hilton Head — OPEN 24/7
Watusi Cafe, Hilton Head— OPEN until 3 p.m.
Gringo’s Cafe, Hilton Head — OPEN until 1 p.m.
Caretta Coffee Co., Hilton Head — OPEN until 1 p.m.
Skillets Cafe and Grill, Hilton Head — OPEN until 3 p.m.
Comments