Massive Hurricane Florence slams into NC coast. Can Beaufort County relax?

8 a.m. update: As Hurricane Florence slammed into the North Carolina coast, making landfall at Wrightsville Beach early Friday morning, Beaufort County is holding its breath to see if a change in forecast and path may bring a hurricane their way.
So far it hasn’t, meteorologists say.
Beaufort County is expected to receive an inch of rainfall — with possibly more in certain areas — from Friday through Monday, according to James Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“As this storm moves further south toward Beaufort County, it’s a little close for comfort, but based on the updated forecast it’s looking like there will be less significant impacts for that area,” Carpenter said.
The worst conditions are expected from late Friday afternoon through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The storm is expected to moved inland then drift to the west through the Pee Dee and Midlands this weekend, weakening as it goes, until eventually curving and heading north, as of the 8 a.m. report from the Charleston meteorologists.
The Category 1 storm is large in size, so Beaufort County could still see rain and winds, Carpenter said.
No tropical storm watch was issued for Beaufort County as of the National Weather Service’s 8 a.m. update Friday.
A storm surge watch, hurricane watch and tropical storm warning start at Edisto Beach and stretch north to the south Santee River area, according to the latest National Hurricane Center update.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Florence was 150 miles northeast of Charleston. The storm was moving west at 6 mph, with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph.
There is a 20 percent chance of rain in Beaufort County after 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Tropical storm conditions are possible starting Friday night, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms through the weekend and wind gusts up to 31 mph Saturday night, according to the Weather Service forecast.
