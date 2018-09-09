Will Beaufort County evacuate for Hurricane Florence?

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of Hurricane Florence but, as of Sunday afternoon, had not called an evacuation order.
Emergency officials also have remained vague on if or when an evacuation order could take place.
The latest models show Hurricane Florence increasing to at least a Category 3 or even a Category 4 before making landfall in southern North Carolina early Friday, but meteorologists warn it is still too soon to know where the storm will hit, and that could include Beaufort County.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyslerling told residents via a Saturday newsletter that an evacuation order could come as soon as Monday. The newsletter went out prior to the storm shifting slightly to the north Sunday morning.
A newsletter sent by the Hilton Head Plantation Property Owners Association on Saturday night stated an evacuation order could come as early as Tuesday.
Residents have been asked by state and local officials to be prepared in case an evacuation is called.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office website offers resources for evacuations including a map of evacuation routes.
