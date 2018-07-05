Tropical depression forms in the Atlantic. Rainy days ahead in the Lowcountry?

The first month of hurricane season was a quiet one, but that's changing in July as meteorologists eye two separate areas where storms are brewing in the Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center reported at 10:43 a.m. Thursday that Tropical Depression 2 had formed between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.
Meteorologists, who are also watching an area of potential development southwest of Bermuda, don't expect either system to be a direct threat to land.
Still, tropical weather being pushed from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico could mean a greater chance of rain and stronger surf on the East Coast for the coming weekend, according to AccuWeather.
The threat for severe weather across the Lowcountry appears low, although there is a threat of isolated flooding during times of heavy rainfall, said the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Beaufort County could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain over the next week — most of that on Sunday, the weather service said.
Tropical outlook
Hurricane Center meteorologists watching a band of showers and thunderstorms southwest of Bermuda say the potential for a tropical storm forming there has diminished.
It's still possible that there will be some development when the system moves between Bermuda and the East Coast.
The 11 a.m. Thursday forecast gave the area a 30 percent chance of forming a tropical storm over the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance over the next five days.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 2, located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is expected to continue strengthening.
"The NHC official forecast allows for some slight strengthening ... showing the depression becoming a tropical storm within the next 24 hours," according to the National Hurricane Center's forecast.
Meteorologists predict the storm will be torn apart by upper-level winds as it approaches the Lesser Antilles in the next 3-4 day.
At the end of May, even before hurricane season started, Subtropical Storm Alberto made its way through the Gulf of Mexico.
June saw no named storms for the first time in several years.
The next storms that develop will be named Beryl and Chris.
Beaufort County forecast
Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday night
Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
