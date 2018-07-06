Rain in Lowcountry forecast as Beryl grows into season's first hurricane

Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 season in the early morning hours of Friday.
The center of the storm is east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is moving west at around 14 mph.
Meanwhile, the Lowcountry could see a rainy weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologists expect Hurricane Beryl, which has 75 mph sustained winds, to strengthen on Friday then begin to weaken over the following few days.
Weather watchers also continue to eye an area of low pressure off the East Coast that has potential to form a tropical storm or depression over the next few days, said AccuWeather's forecast.
"We are monitoring an area of disturbed weather a couple of hundred miles south of Bermuda at this time," reported AccuWeather meteorologist Max Vido.
Even if a system organizes, it is expected to move northeast and not directly affect land.
The National Hurricane Center said the system, for now, is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.
The hurricane center's outlook says the system likely will move slowly northwestward then northward off the coast of North Carolina, but it could linger off the southeast U.S. coast where some additional development is possible.
The chance a tropical depression could form was forecast at 40 percent over the next 48 hours and 50 percent over the next five days.
At the end of May, even before hurricane season started, Subtropical Storm Alberto made its way through the Gulf of Mexico.
June saw no named storms for the first time in several years.
The next storm that develops will be named Chris.
Beaufort County forecast
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Fright night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
