Beaufort County could start seeing tornadoes from Hurricane Michael tonight, meteorologists warn

7 p.m. Update: Hurricane Michael is moving through Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds but meteorologists say tornadoes could start ahead of the storm for Beaufort County.

It was about 30 miles north-northwest from Bainbridge, Georgia at about 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It was moving at 13 mph.

Tornado warnings are starting in the Jacksonsville area, Ron Morales, a meteorologist with the the National Weather Service in Charleston, said about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He said the warnings could start in the Lowcountry in the next couple hours.





The storm is expected to move through Georgia as at least a Category 2 up until about 8 p.m., Emily McGraw, National Weather Service Charleson meteorologist, said Wednesday. She said the storm should start weakening at about that time.

Beaufort County also could start feeling outer bands from the storm at 8 p.m., McGraw said. She said the bands would be sporadic.

Morales said the greatest threat likely will be between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday for South Carolina.

The hurricane made landfall along the Florida Panhandle as Category 4 storm with 155 mph sustained winds before 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported.





The storm is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks northeast across Georgia and South Carolina, according to the hurricane center.

The Lowcountry, including Beaufort County, is under a tropical storm warning.

Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, Morales said.

The wind is expected to be higher on the coastal islands, including Hilton Head, Daufuskie, and Hunting islands and in exposed areas along the Broad River.





Morales said wind gusts could get to 35-40 knots, gushing up to 50 knots over open waters, and some of those gusts could get close to beaches, especially those facing south or southeast where there’s exposure.

Georgia highway officials announced that the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah would close at 9 p.m. Wednesday because the wind will make the span dangerous for drivers.

The wind could down trees and cause power outages.

Tornadoes and rainfall

National Hurricane Center

Rain-wrapped tornadoes are another risk from the storm, Morales said.





Morales said storms of this type on a track from the Gulf of Mexico “historically are good producers of tornadoes.”

But residents may have little or no warning if a tornado spins out of a heavy thunderstorm.

“They aren’t always easy to see, and they happen quickly,” Morales said. “They form and dissipate within 10 minutes.”

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner addressed the risk to the county in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, including the possibility of tornadoes.

Rainfall and flooding are lesser risks for Beaufort County.

The Lowcountry could see another 2-4 inches of rain through Thursday, Morales said, explaining that areas inland are likely to see more and areas near the coast less.





“The reason our rainfall amounts are not very high is because this system is moving,” Morales said.

Other potential impacts through Thursday:





Minor to moderate coastal flooding during each high tide cycle, in particular during the morning high tide Thursday on the South Carolina coast.





Life-threatening rip currents.





Some beach erosion.

Beaufort County forecast

Today

Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday

Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.