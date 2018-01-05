Remember how stunning Hilton Head looked like covered in snow? These photos are proof

The Lowcountry saw a historic winter storm this year, and man was it a sight to see.

Beaufort County got somewhere around 3 to 5 inches on Jan. 3 — the most snow the area had seen since 1989.

Before this snowstorm, Christmas storm of 1989 was the last significant winter storm in the Lowcountry — shattering many snowfall records across the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service. Charleston received more than 7 inches of snow, while Beaufort saw 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

To put that into perspective, there have been nine total snowfall events in Beaufort County in the last 53 years, according to SCDNR data. The county has a 9 percent chance of seeing snow every year and only has seen five years on record with snowfall over .1 inches.

This snow storm was something we’re going to remember forever.

From the beaches of Sea Pines blanketed in snow to the crystallized tree tops of the north end, Hilton Head looked seriously good in winter white.

Here’s some photos (from south to north ) to prove how pretty it was:

Harbour Town

Sea Pines Beach Club

Coligny Beach

Cross Island Parkway

Shelter Cove





