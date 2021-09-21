Heavy rain closes Beaufort County roads and topples tree onto home. Here’s the forecast

Downed trees, flooding and road closures persist in the Lowcountry after heavy rain over the last few days.

Flooding closed Lowcountry Drive between Old House Road and Bees Creek Road Tuesday morning “until further notice,” according to an alert from Jasper County Emergency Services.

Old Sheldon Church Road between Bailey Road and Castle Hall Road also was closed Tuesday morning due to flooding, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Vehicles were backed up in the area as of 11 a.m., according to traffic maps from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers are instructed to use U.S. 17A, the alert said.

Heavy rainfall is expected at least until Tuesday night, according to a press release from the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Beaufort County had eight inches of rainfall Monday night, according to the press release.

The Burton Fire District responded to a call around 10 p.m. Monday night after a tree crashed through to a family’s kitchen in the Forest Fields community, spokesperson Capt. Dan Byrne said. The tree caused structural damage to the home, displacing two adults and a child who lived there. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.

Flooding closed an on-ramp heading east on U.S. 278 Monday afternoon, but the standing water had drained by Tuesday morning.

The risk of flash flooding could extend to late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Areas of southeast South Carolina are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall Tuesday night. There is a higher risk of flooding along the coast around high tide, which is just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

There is a high chance of rain on Wednesday, according to meteorologist Emily McGraw at the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“The more active weather we are experiencing should come to an end on Thursday,” McGraw said.

The Hilton Head forecast for Thursday through Monday is sunny and mild, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.