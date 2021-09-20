Traffic

Eastbound ramp on US 278 closed after heavy rainfall Monday morning, police say

Heavy rain has flooded an on-ramp heading east on U.S. 278 on Monday, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Water was pooled on the eastbound ramp of U.S. 278 at the intersection of S.C. 170 just after noon Monday, the alert said.

A police patrol vehicle was blocking the entrance to the ramp, according to traffic cameras.

Rain is expected to impact the area until Tuesday, according to a news release from the National Weather Service in Charleston. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected.

There is a risk of flash flooding that may extend, into Tuesday afternoon, the release said.

