By the numbers: How did Tropical Storm Elsa impact Beaufort County?

Tropical Storm Elsa opted against an extended stay on Hilton Head Island Wednesday night, rejecting its crowds and beaches for time with less populated communities north of the Broad River.

Nobody was reported injured, thankfully. Damage was mostly from trees falling. Dozens of trees, large limbs and a power pole fell on roads, power lines, some businesses and homes.

The scariest part of the storm: Port Royal officials suspect Elsa sent a tornado down Paris Avenue.

As Jrameta Brown of Port Royal put it, the storm “went from nothin’ to somethin’.”

On Daufuskie Island, where most residents were still without power Thursday afternoon, Elsa snapped the tops of trees 20 to 30 feet from the ground, leading some to wonder about a tornado, as well.

Here’s what else Elsa did during its time in Beaufort County by the numbers, according to data from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office:

74 trees felled

10 calls for downed electrical lines/wires

4 traffic lights out

5 structures damaged

5 calls because of flooding

The highest recorded rainfall in the area was 7.15 inches, two miles southwest of Beaufort, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. The Calibogue Sound saw the county’s highest wind gust with 81 mph recorded at 11:13 p.m., the agency said.

Hilton Head provided its own set of numbers for Elsa’s impacts. Six trees fell on structures — all in Sea Pines. Thirty-three trees fell in roadways. Palmetto Electric reported nearly 20,000 lost power during the height of the storm.

Crews and public safety officials across the county are working to clear the debris. Meanwhile, Elsa has moved north to bother North Carolina and Virginia.