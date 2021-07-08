Streets in Ridgeland blocked after train hits tree downed during Tropical Storm Elsa

A disabled CSX train has shut down intersections in Ridgeland after it struck a tree early on Thursday morning during the gusts and rain of Tropical Storm Elsa moving through the Lowcountry.

As of late Thursday morning, three intersections in downtown Ridgeland where the railroad meets the town streets, including Main Street, Adam Street and Smith Crossing Road, are being blocked by the train, according to Ridgeland Police Department Sgt. Tim East.

East said the train’s engine shut down after striking the tree.

CSX is sending an engine from Savannah to move the downed train, East said.

CSX said it would arrive around “lunchtime.”

East said he wasn’t aware of any injuries.

In a Facebook post, he suggested drivers use U.S. 278 and Taylor Mill Road to go around the blockages.