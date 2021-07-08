Who is responsible for clearing downed trees after Tropical Storm Elsa in Beaufort Co.?

Who is responsible for clearing downed trees after a weather event such as Tropical Storm Elsa? That answer is a little bit different depending on what the tree fell onto.

If a tree fell onto a house, that homeowner’s insurance needs to handle it, no matter whose property the tree fell from, according to Bob Hartwig, insurance expert, economist and consultant for University of South Carolina. Debris removal is often included in services covered by insurance in this case, he said.

For example, if your neighbor’s tree fell onto your house, call your own insurance company, not your neighbor’s.

If a tree falls onto someone’s property or multiple people’s properties and does not damage a house, each homeowner is responsible for clearing his or her own lot, Hartwig said. If that tree damaged landscaping, fencing or unattached structures, chances are those aren’t covered by homeowners insurance, he said.

If a tree falls into a public roadway from private property, local authorities will more than likely take care of that, Hartwig said. Any debris that ends up on private property as a result is the responsibility of that homeowner.

In all cases, it’s best to refer to your individual insurance policy and discuss the situation with your insurance agent to be sure.

Remember to take photos of all damage and save any receipts related to temporary fixes.

Editor’s note: Information from this story was originally published at islandpacket.com on Oct. 11, 2016.