Weather News
What’s closed Thursday in Beaufort County because of Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa downed trees and power lines in Beaufort County, leading to power outages and traffic delays.
Here’s what’s closed as a result of the storm:
- Beaufort County School District has canceled summer school programs for Thursday and plans to resume normal operations on Friday.
- The Beaufort County administrative building on Ribaut Road is closed until 11 a.m. “due to power and internet issues,” county spokesperson Chris Ophardt said. “This includes the auditor, treasurer and zoning offices.”
Lawton Stables in Sea Pines will be closed Thursday for cleanup of the property, it announced via its Facebook page.
Know of something closed because of the weather? Send us an email at newsroom@islandpacket.com. We’ll be updating this story throughout the day.
Comments