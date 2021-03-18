Weather News

Beaufort Co. schools, offices to close early as storms approach. Here’s the latest

Beaufort County governments and schools are closing their buildings early on Thursday as a line of potentially severe thunderstorms sweeps east toward the Lowcountry.

The Beaufort County School District is dismissing classes early. And neighboring school districts have shifted to online-only classes for the day.

The storms are predicted to bring rain, damaging winds and possibly hail to much of South Carolina. A few tornadoes are also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms will likely move across Beaufort County from 2 to 6 p.m., forecasters warned. Wind gusts in excess of 58 mph could down trees and power lines, the weather service said.

Here are the latest closings:

The Beaufort County School District’s 21,000-plus students will also be dismissed early due to the weather, with elementary schools dismissing at 11:45 a.m., and middle and high schools dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

All after-school activities have been canceled, and district buildings will be cleared and shut down by 1:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Neighboring Jasper County, Hampton 1 and Hampton 2 school districts opted to conduct online-only classes Thursday.

Several local private and charter schools are also preparing for the weather:

Reporters Sam Ogozalek, Rachel Jones, Lana Ferguson, Kacen Bayless, Kate Hidalgo Bellows and Katherine Kokal contributed to this story.

