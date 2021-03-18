Weather News
Beaufort Co. schools, offices to close early as storms approach. Here’s the latest
Beaufort County governments and schools are closing their buildings early on Thursday as a line of potentially severe thunderstorms sweeps east toward the Lowcountry.
The Beaufort County School District is dismissing classes early. And neighboring school districts have shifted to online-only classes for the day.
The storms are predicted to bring rain, damaging winds and possibly hail to much of South Carolina. A few tornadoes are also possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe thunderstorms will likely move across Beaufort County from 2 to 6 p.m., forecasters warned. Wind gusts in excess of 58 mph could down trees and power lines, the weather service said.
Here are the latest closings:
Beaufort County is closing its offices at noon, according to County Council Chair Joe Passiment.
Bluffton officials will close all public offices at 1 p.m., according to a news release.
Port Royal offices will close at 1 p.m., town manager Van Willis said Thursday morning.
The Yemassee Municipal Complex is closing at noon. Municipal Court will hear 10 a.m. cases, but the 3 p.m. cases are rescheduled for April 15.
The Town of Hilton Head Island offices will close at noon.
The Beaufort County School District’s 21,000-plus students will also be dismissed early due to the weather, with elementary schools dismissing at 11:45 a.m., and middle and high schools dismissing at 12:45 p.m.
All after-school activities have been canceled, and district buildings will be cleared and shut down by 1:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Neighboring Jasper County, Hampton 1 and Hampton 2 school districts opted to conduct online-only classes Thursday.
Several local private and charter schools are also preparing for the weather:
Hilton Head Preparatory School is dismissing “all divisions” at 1:10 p.m.
Cross Schools in Bluffton is dismissing students early. Kindergarten through fourth grade students will leave at 11:15 a.m., fifth through ninth grade students will leave at 11:30 a.m. and preschoolers will leave at noon.
Hilton Head Christian Academy is dismissing students at 1 p.m., with lower school students and bus riders leaving at 12:45 p.m.
Beaufort Academy will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Riverview Charter School is dismissing students at noon, and the building will be cleared by 1 p.m.
Reporters Sam Ogozalek, Rachel Jones, Lana Ferguson, Kacen Bayless, Kate Hidalgo Bellows and Katherine Kokal contributed to this story.
Comments