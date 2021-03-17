Beaufort County schools are dismissing class early for weather warnings. What to know

Beaufort County School District’s 21,000-plus students are being dismissed early from their Thursday classes as a potential severe storm bears down on the Lowcountry.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m., and middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. All afterschool activities are cancelled, and “district buildings will be cleared and shut down by 1:30 p.m.,” according to a press release.

The district has also postponed one vaccination clinic for employees, which was scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon at Bluffton Early Childhood Center. The event will be rescheduled for next week, according to the release.

A vaccine clinic at Hilton Head Hospital will still take place Thursday from from 3 to 6 p.m. A similar clinic at the hospital last Thursday saw 200 employees get their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to the National Weather Service Charleston’s noon forecast, “significant tornadoes, wind damage and large hail will be possible from morning into afternoon” Thursday.

Beaufort County is expected to receive the worst of the storm between 3 and 8 p.m.