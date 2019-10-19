Weather Channel on Hilton Head for tropical storm Nestor. Here’s the forecast

It’s not a storm on the coast until Jim Cantore gets here.

Cantore isn’t in Beaufort County, but meteorologist Chris Bruin from The Weather Channel has been stationed on Hilton Head Island to cover the effects of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor, a storm that developed this week in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm, which was named Friday afternoon, was near landfall in Florida Saturday morning. It brought high winds and tornadoes that knocked out power to thousands in the panhandle, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Effects in Beaufort County aren’t expected to be nearly as severe.

Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon, according to forecaster Brittany Macnamara with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The projected path of Tropical Storm Nestor as of Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. National Weather Service in Charleston

Nestor is expected to impact the whole state as it moves northward this weekend and weakens, the weather service said in a Saturday morning news release.

Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected in coastal areas, and the storm could bring gusts of up to 40 mph, the release said.

Bruin posted picturesque shots of Harbour Town in Sea Pines to his Facebook page Friday evening, adding he’ll be “giving you the full updates on whatever this tropical cyclone has in store. Thankfully it’s very weak and a quick mover!”

Several local festivals have canceled this weekend due to the sustained rains and potential for flooding, including Lowcountry VegFest on Hilton Head Island, The Oyster Ghost Roast & 5K in Beaufort and The 2nd Annual Fall Festival in Savannah.

There has been no local emergency declaration or state evacuation order associated with Nestor.

Weather forecast for Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head

Saturday afternoon: Showers. High near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 64. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

National Weather Service Charleston

Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Charleston