SC in for a ‘soggy’ weekend as Gulf storm moves north. When we’ll see the most rain

It’s going to be a wet weekend in South Carolina.

A potential tropical cyclone has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and is likely to make landfall in Florida on Saturday before moving up through Georgia and South Carolina Saturday afternoon, according to Brittany Macnamara, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The entire state will see between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with heavier local storms moving through the state from Saturday morning through Sunday night, according to Mark Malsick with the S.C. State Climate Office.

“Effects for the state should be somewhat LESS than catastrophic beyond a soggy Saturday afternoon hills to shore,” he wrote in a news release Friday morning.

The storm is expected to move out of South Carolina Sunday, and skies should be clear by Sunday night.

Malsick said the storm does not have a defined center.

“The actual location is a tad problematic, given (the storm) has no defined center of circulation; just a sprawling, humungo warm bag of gas,” he said.

National Weather Service Charleston

It has sustained winds of 40 mph and is tracking northeast at 20 mph, Malsick said.

The rain may cause coastal flooding as it is coupled with high tides over the weekend. Wind gusts may reach 30 mph, Macnamara said.

While nowhere near rain levels parts of the S.C. coast have endured earlier this year, the rain will effectively wash out the weekend as a “lingering” storm, Macnamara said.

The potential for poor conditions has already interrupted two festivals planned for the weekend.

Lowcountry VegFest on Hilton Head Island was canceled Thursday night due to “100% chance of severe rain and thunderstorms” on Saturday.

No new date has been announced.

The 2nd Annual Fall Festival hosted by the Savannah, Georgia, Bee Company has also been canceled. No new date has been announced as of Friday morning.