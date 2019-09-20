Happy Fall, y’all: 17 festivals you can’t miss around Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort

Old Town packed for Arts & Seafood Fest Old Town Bluffton was jam-packed for the 12th annual Arts & Seafood Festival on a glorious Oct. 23, 2016. Included in the crowd were artists from Florida and visitors from Charleston. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Old Town Bluffton was jam-packed for the 12th annual Arts & Seafood Festival on a glorious Oct. 23, 2016. Included in the crowd were artists from Florida and visitors from Charleston.

Fall is the season for festivals here in the Lowcountry, and we have plenty on tap this year.

It’s the best time of the year to celebrate some of our favorite things, like local craft beers, fresh shrimp and oysters, outdoor music, and nearly perfect weather.

Beaufort, Hilton Head and Bluffton all have unique events in celebration of the season, with several new festivals planned for 2019.

Here’s a guide to 17 fall festivals you should put on your calendar for the season:

Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival Sept. 21

The Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival will take over on Common Ground at the Heyward House in Old Town Bluffton with peanut cook-offs, vendors and kids pageant from 2 to 7 p.m. Sept 21. Don't miss the cracking of the peanut.

The Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival will take over on Common Ground at the Heyward House in Old Town Bluffton with peanut cook-offs, vendors and kids pageant from 2 to 7 p.m. Sept 21. Don’t miss the cracking of the peanut.

This event is a trip back in time to the finer things in life, celebrating one of the South’s most unique foods in ever-charming Old Town Bluffton.

May River Music Festival Sept. 20- 21

Held at the very place where Justin Bieber is set to get married later this month, the Montage Palmetto Bluff will be jamming with songs of the South from 6 to 10 p.m. both nights. Foy Vance will headline Friday night’s show, followed by Ben Rector Saturday night. This is the first-ever May River Music Festival.

Tickets: $68 for Friday, $78 for Saturday

Hilton Head Shrimp Festival Sept. 20 - 21

The second annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival will kick off Friday night with a craft brew festival with 12 breweries participating, a Lowcountry boil and barbecue feast from 5 to 8 p.m in Harbour Town. On Saturday, enjoy shrimp from 20 restaurants from 2 to 5 p.m.

Two-day tickets are $65 with $35 for each night.

People participate in a shrimp heading contest at a past Beaufort Shrimp Festival.

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and the South Carolina Shrimpers Association team up for this two-day event in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park where local restaurants serve up their best local shrimp from 6-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday. Saturday’s event kicks off with the traditional Run Forrest Run 5k at 8 a.m.

Lowcountry VegFest Oct. 12

Don’t worry, veggie lovers, there’s a festival for you, too. The fourth annual VegFest kicks off in Shelter Cove Park with vendors, entertainment and educational speakers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is a celebration of healthy, plant-based living.

Beaufort Food Truck Festival Oct. 12

The Lowcountry Jaycees are having a fundraiser to benefit Jaycee Camp Hope. Bring the family and spend the day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beaufort Town Center.

Old Town Bluffton was packed for the 12th annual Historic Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

Celebrate Bluffton history and the wonders of the sea during this week-long festival. If you enjoy paddleboarding down the May River, tasting fresh seafood, checking out Lowcountry art, or just kicking back to the sounds of local musicians, this festival is not to be missed.

Hilton Head Gullah Food Festival Oct. 19

In celebration of the local heritage that helped shape the island, the fourth annual Hilton Head Gullah Festival, featuring music, food and fun, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head.

Beaufort's Jennifer Mader, with children Stephen, 5, and Zoey, 3, rides the 47-foot Ferris Wheel at the 7th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The annual festival celebrates Lowcountry values of family, entertainment and agricultural education at the Habersham Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. This event includes music, local food, vendors, kids activities, and even a 47-foot Ferris wheel.

Visit a selection of private historic homes and gardens not normally open to the public. The houses represent three centuries of Beaufort architecture. These self-paced walking tours offer an opportunity to observe how contemporary lifestyles are lived within the framework of our architectural heritage. For the wine lovers, Friday night’s event “Wine Down” features a tasting.

Bluffton International and Craft Beer Fest Oct. 26

After a brief hiatus, the Bluffton Beer fesival is back and will be serving up lagers, stouts, pilsners and more from all over the world from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oyster Factory Park in Old Town Bluffton.

Hilton Head Italian Heritage Festival Oct. 26

Justin Adkins, left, and Paul Rabe, coworkers at The Lodge, compete with six other contestants during the pasta-eating contest at Hilton Head Island's Italian Heritage Festival on Saturday afternoon at Shelter Cove Community Park. Other events included grape stomping, pizza throwing and sauce making. There were also classic Italian food, drinks, music and games. The event was sponsored by the Italian American Club of Hilton Head Island.

This food-filled festival will feature live musical entertainment, a bocce court, grape-stomping contest, silent auction, raffles, a dunk tank, and more, all in Shelter Cove from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance Oct. 24 - Nov. 3

Jim Grundy, of Horsham, Pa., along with his daughter, Gwendalyn, and son, Josh, sit with their 1910 Thomas 670 Flyabout at the Concours d'Elegance on Sunday.

For more than 17 years, the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance has drawn car, boat and more recently, airplane, lovers from all over the world to Hilton Head Island to celebrate man’s love of machinery with hundreds of timeless vehicles.

Concours is also one of the biggest social scenes on the island with fantastic fashion and delicious food.

Pat Conroy Literary Festival Nov. 1 -3

The event, which honors the legacy of Beaufort native Pat Conroy, will include various workshops tailored to authors, tours, panel discussions, book signings, and more.

Sandy Clark, of Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, keeps his eye on the prize as he cracks open another oyster during the 2015 Hilton Head Island Seafood Fest at Shelter Cove Community Park.

Fall means oyster season. Shuck and slurp buckets of your favorite shellfish while listening to live entertainment at the Shelter Cove Community Park. All proceeds from the event to benefit the Island Rec Center. Friday night’s event from 5 to 8 p.m includes all-you-can-eat oysters, while Saturday’s event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will serve up oysters (and other fun foods) you can purchase in addition to a $6 admission fee.

This seven-day culinary celebration features food from across the South with special events each day inside Bluffton’s Palmetto Bluff community. The main event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 23.

The Bluffton Book Festival will spotlight local and national literary talent. The public is invited to Calhoun Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 to meet and hear from authors, jam to local music and more. Other events for this celebration are scheduled, starting Oct. 5, when writers can pitch their best book deal.

