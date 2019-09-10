Nice while it lasted: When you’ll start paying the toll on the Cross Island again

Why you can bike Cross Island bridge, but not Parkway The Cross Island Parkway at Highway 278 eastbound is considered a freeway. That's why biking and walking on that portion of the tollway is prohibited under state law, according to a Hilton Head official. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Cross Island Parkway at Highway 278 eastbound is considered a freeway. That's why biking and walking on that portion of the tollway is prohibited under state law, according to a Hilton Head official.

Drivers on Hilton Head will have to pay the Cross Island Parkway toll again starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12:01 a.m., according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The toll has been lifted since Monday, Sept. 2, to allow for evacuations, reentry and recovery, according to SCDOT.

The Cross Island Parkway was identified as an evacuation route for Hurricane Dorian, and those driving on the island today will not have to pay the toll.

The cost of traveling each way on the parkway is typically $1.25 for a two-axle vehicle.

Good news: If you regularly pay the Cross Island toll, you can expect to have more change in your pocket beginning July 1, 2021.

That’s the date SCDOT will make the last payment on the $81-million project, Roy Tolson, the department’s director of innovative finance and tolls, said in October 2018.

The toll booths will be removed, and drivers can expect a quicker trip to and from the south end of the island.