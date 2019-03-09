Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested after hitting 121 mph on Hilton Head's Cross Island Parkway, report says

By Katherine Kokal

March 09, 2019

A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving without a license and speeding on Saturday morning after he was driving 121 mph on the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The speed limit on that section of the road is 55 mph.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white Volkswagen Jetta driving westbound right after the toll plaza on the Cross Island Parkway, the report said.

“The driver was passing vehicles that were in the right lane at a ludicrous speed,” the deputy wrote in the report.

After confirming the driver’s speed with radar, the deputy pulled him over, according to the report.

He did not have a drivers license, insurance or registration, the report said, but the man was able to provide a Jamaican passport.

The man told the deputy he didn’t know why he was being pulled over, the report said.

He was issued two tickets and brought into custody by a Beaufort County Detention Center employee Saturday morning, according to the report.

In South Carolina, driving more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit can be considered “reckless driving,” and the driver can spend up to 30 days in jail.

Katherine Kokal

