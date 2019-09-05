Curfew remains for most of Beaufort County Thursday, Sheriff’s Office says

Hurricane Dorian’s latest track, possible impacts on Charlotte area and the Carolinas Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area.

A Hurricane Dorian curfew will remain in effect Thursday night and Friday morning for almost all of Beaufort County, with the exception of the Town of Bluffton, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert says.

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Port Royal will be under the curfew, which starts at 10 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.

“Last night’s and tonight’s curfews were initiated to protect the property of residents and businesses who evacuated Beaufort County ahead of Hurricane Dorian,” the alert says. “In addition, tonight’s curfew will afford public utilities and medical facilities the time they need to address any issues with infrastructure.”

It remains in place following South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster order lifting the evacuation at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone out could be subject to a police investigation, the alert says, but officers will remain flexible if someone has a valid reason such as airplane travel or returning home after the evacuation.