SC governor lifts evacuation order for Beaufort Co. starting at 3 p.m. Thursday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties effective at 3 p.m. Thursday, allowing those who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Dorian to return home.

“It will be (local authorities) who will say when and where you can go and what is safe and what is not,” McMaster said.

It was unclear whether the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office planned to cancel the 10 p.m. curfew for Thursday evening, but an announcement about it was expected sometime in the afternoon.

“Be careful and listen to your local authorities,” McMaster said on Thursday to those who planned to return home.

South Carolina secretary of Transportation Christy Hall confirmed Thursday that all the bridges in Beaufort County had been inspected and were safe to cross.

SLED and National Guard started patrols in Beaufort County at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and plan to continue patrols until local authorities say otherwise, SLED chief Mark Keel said at the governor’s press briefing.

Just four hours after telling residents that it was too early to talk about evacuations, McMaster issued the order Sunday evening to leave Beaufort County starting at noon Monday.

McMaster also ordered that lanes be reversed on U.S. 278 coming off Hilton Head Island.

The number of people who evacuated from Beaufort County before Hurricane Dorian was low, according to the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division in a press conference Wednesday morning, during which local officials, including Sheriff P.J. Tanner, urged residents to leave if they had not yet done so.

“It’s only an estimate on our part, but percentage wise is very low. We’ve got a lot of people that did not evacuate. I think that’s what we’re hearing on the entire coast,” Tanner said.

On Monday and Tuesday, just 17,594 vehicles crossed the bridges from Hilton Head Island onto the mainland, which is less than half the traffic typical of those days, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation data.

During those same days, 7,503 vehicles drove onto the island, less than one-fifth the typical vehicle count typical of Mondays and Tuesdays.

Beaufort County was largely spared from the wrath of Hurricane Dorian, which passed the county early Thursday morning.

The highest gust of wind from the storm was 67 mph and reported at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at Hilton Head Airport.

Rain and wind gusts from the storm were expected to continue through the afternoon in Beaufort County, drastically increasing the risk of falling trees and power lines, Neil Dixon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said Thursday.

The storm, now a strong Category 2, was 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, according to the 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center update.