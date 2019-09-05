Savannah’s Talmadge Bridge reopens after inspection following Hurricane Dorian

Besides wrecks, winds can close the Savannah Bridge. Here are alternate routes Here are other routes to use when the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are other routes to use when the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed.

The Talmadge Bridge on U.S. 17 in Savannah reopened around noon Thursday shortly after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lifted the area’s evacuation order for Hurricane Dorian.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that the bridge had been inspected in the wake of the storm.

It had closed Tuesday evening in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s winds.

The bridge was also closed during Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.