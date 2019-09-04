When will Savannah and Beaufort County-area airports close ahead of Hurricane Dorian?

Dozens of animals evacuated from South Carolina shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian Close to 200 animals were evacuated from shelters in South Carolina and transported to rescue centers in Pennsylvannia ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Brandywine Valley SPCA took this video of the arrival of 191 animals to New Castle airport in Delaware. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Close to 200 animals were evacuated from shelters in South Carolina and transported to rescue centers in Pennsylvannia ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Brandywine Valley SPCA took this video of the arrival of 191 animals to New Castle airport in Delaware.

Both the Beaufort County Airport on Lady’s Island and the Hilton Head Island Airport will close at noon on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on the Carolinas.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia is still open, according to its website.

“For specific flight status, the airline will always be your best source for information,” the airport’s website reads.

Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport will stay open unless flooding or debris forces it to close, airport manager Richard Dean said.

Dean said the Jasper County airport does not handle commercial flights but could accept military helicopters surveying the damage or private pilots coming into town after the storm.