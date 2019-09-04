Weather News
When will Savannah and Beaufort County-area airports close ahead of Hurricane Dorian?
Both the Beaufort County Airport on Lady’s Island and the Hilton Head Island Airport will close at noon on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on the Carolinas.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia is still open, according to its website.
“For specific flight status, the airline will always be your best source for information,” the airport’s website reads.
Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport will stay open unless flooding or debris forces it to close, airport manager Richard Dean said.
Dean said the Jasper County airport does not handle commercial flights but could accept military helicopters surveying the damage or private pilots coming into town after the storm.
