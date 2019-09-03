No pet left behind. Nearly 200 dogs and cats evacuated from Beaufort County

Shelter animals fly out of Hilton Head Island About 200 pets are evacuated out of Beaufort County by the ASPCA and Beaufort County Animal Services in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 200 pets are evacuated out of Beaufort County by the ASPCA and Beaufort County Animal Services in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Almost 200 homeless dogs and cats boarded a 9:15 emergency flight out of Savannah Tuesday morning in search of loving homes in places a little more safe.

With Hurricane Dorian threatening the Southeastern coast, 191 animals from Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Hilton Head Humane Association were loaded up in carrier crates at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and flown to shelters in the Northeast, where they will get a second chance at a new home.

The evacuation was a joint effort between the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Wings of Rescue, a non-profit that flies at-risk pets from disaster areas to shelters with empty kennel space. The dogs and cats made their first stop in Delaware at Brandywine Valley SPCA and will be put up for adoption at shelters across the country.

The shelters accepting pets evacuated from Beaufort County are Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Maine; ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City; Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield, Massachusetts; Felines and Canines in Chicago; Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston, Maine; Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield, Massachusetts; and Toldeo Area Humane Society in Toledo, Ohio.

“By relocating animals from areas threatened by emergency situations such as this, not only are those homeless animals brought to safety, but much-needed space and resources are made available for displaced pets in impacted communities,” said Alyssa Fleck, media and communications manager for the ASPCA.

With the impending hurricane, Beaufort County Animal Services is telling people to take their pets with them if they evacuate. Residents should not leave their pets with animal control.

“We can not shelter your pets in the event of a storm including a mandatory evacuation,” Beaufort County Animal Services posted on Facebook.

A pet-friendly shelter at Ridgeland High School is open for people and their pets displaced by Hurricane Dorian. The shelter at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland is able to house 2,100 people. Those who stay with their pets will need to bring a leash, cage and pet food.

Fleck said the ASPCA disaster response team is working with local and state emergency response agencies and is ready to help displaced animals and pet owners upon request.

Beaufort County Animal services also posted a reminder on Facebook that no animals should be tied up during a tropical storm, hurricane or flood.