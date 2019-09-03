Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Parris Island evacuate as Hurricane Dorian looms

Parris Island recruits make video shout outs after Hurricane Dorian cancels graduation. The graduation ceremony for Golf and Papa Companies was conducted early in an effort to get Marines home before the storms impact the region. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The graduation ceremony for Golf and Papa Companies was conducted early in an effort to get Marines home before the storms impact the region.

The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and Parris Island recruit depot have evacuated Beaufort County in preparation for the dangerous weather Hurricane Dorian could bring, according to letters from commanding officers.

The mandatory evacuations were ordered at noon Monday for the air station and then at 5 p.m. for Parris Island.

All graduation week activities, including the graduation ceremony for Golf and Papa companies, were canceled, Brig. Gen. James Glynn said in a video posted to the Parris Island website. Glynn is the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot and the Eastern Recruiting Region.

An informal graduation ceremony, which can be viewed online, was held before the Marines were evacuated to the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia.

“They will continue to conduct training there until it’s safe to resume training aboard Parris Island,” he said.

All personnel should anticipate returning to the depot at noon Friday as Parris Island returns to normal operations after the storm passes, he said.

All non-essential Defense Department personnel at the air station were evacuated, a letter from Col. Timothy P. Miller, MCAS Beaufort commanding officer, said. Those evacuating were “encouraged to proceed to a safe haven” between 100 and 400 miles away until the evacuation order is terminated.