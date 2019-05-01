20-year-old Beaufort Marine fatally shot in GA; 2nd MCAS Beaufort Marine death in 3 weeks

Marine Pvt. Anahitdeep S. Sandhu submitted to The Telegraph

A 20-year-old Marine stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort was killed Sunday evening outside a Georgia apartment complex, according to local police.

Pvt. Anahitdeep S. Sandhu, of Kent, Washington, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of apartments in Perry, Georgia, and later died in Perry Hospital, according to a news release from the Perry Police Department.

Police Chief Steve Lynn said Sandhu was in town visiting friends or family, The Telegraph reported. Police have not said what may have prompted the fatal shooting.

Sandhu was was assigned to Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31 and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Lt. Sam Stephenson told The Island Packet in an email. He said Sandhu had been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with (Sandhu’s family, friends, and fellow Marines and Sailors) during this extremely difficult time,” commanding officer Lt. Col. Joshua Pieczonka said in the emailed statement. “The command’s priority is to take care of this Marine’s family and affected fellow Marines and Sailors.”





Quavion Shaquil Rountree, 25, of Perry, Georgia, was arrested and charged with murder in Sandhu’s death, according to the Perry Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Sandhu’s death comes just more than two weeks after Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, a 21-year-old Marine from Maine, was shot and killed in the barracks of the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

Wallingford — who was an aircraft ordnance technician with VMFAT-501 and also served as a firefighter for the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department — was killed on April 12 . Fellow Marine, Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, 21, was immediately taken into custody as a suspect.

