A tropical depression is probably forming off the coast. Here’s what you need to know

A tropical disturbance near the Bahamas has a 90 percent chance of forming by August 28, according to the National Hurricane Center. If the tropical system does develop, it'll be named Dorian — and could form off the U.S. East Coast.

Projections earlier in the week showed a possible tropical depression passing by the Carolinas after it developed in Florida — but Saturday reports from the National Hurricane Center show that it’s moving away from the coast.

The band of thunderstorms was over south Florida Saturday, and has a 90 percent chance of forming into a cyclone in the next five days.

While the vast majority of projections have the system moving away from the coast and not posing a threat to the Carolinas, the Weather Channel reported that the storms, along with a looming cold front over the Southeast, could still cause swells, rip currents and coastal flooding in the next week, as well as heavy rain showers.

