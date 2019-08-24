Weather News
A tropical depression is probably forming off the coast. Here’s what you need to know
Is Dorian on the way? Hurricane Center keeping close eye on tropical disturbance
Projections earlier in the week showed a possible tropical depression passing by the Carolinas after it developed in Florida — but Saturday reports from the National Hurricane Center show that it’s moving away from the coast.
The band of thunderstorms was over south Florida Saturday, and has a 90 percent chance of forming into a cyclone in the next five days.
While the vast majority of projections have the system moving away from the coast and not posing a threat to the Carolinas, the Weather Channel reported that the storms, along with a looming cold front over the Southeast, could still cause swells, rip currents and coastal flooding in the next week, as well as heavy rain showers.
