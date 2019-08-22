‘Disorganized’ storms moving toward coast could reach Carolinas as a tropical system

National Hurricane Center prediction for path of storms out of the south Atlantic to Carolinas. NOAA map

The Carolinas could get hit with heavy rain and gusty winds next week as forecasters predict a pattern of unsettled weather will move from the Bahamas up the East Coast.

It is being referred to as a “cluster of thunderstorms” by AccuWeather, and forecasters say it could stall off the Southeastern coast of the U.S., where there’s a slight chance it could develop into a tropical storm system.

Either way, rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times in the eastern part of Carolinas, according to the Weather Channel.

“This area of unsettled weather will... impact the Southeast coast with rough surf, windy weather and showers,” predicted WEARTV forecaster Allen Strum.

National Hurricane Center forecasters say the “trough of low pressure” is currently creating “disorganized showers and thunderstorms” in the south Atlantic.

“Some slow development is possible by this weekend or early next week while the system moves slowly (currently 5 to 10 mph) northwestward toward the Florida peninsula,” a Hazardous Weather Outlook predicts.

The chances of it forming into a full-fledged tropical storm in the next five days is currently low, at about 20 percent, the National Weather Service says.

Forecasters remain wary because this is the height of the hurricane season, which stretches from June through the end of November.