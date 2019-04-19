Strong storm moves into Beaufort County. What does weather mean for Heritage?

How Sea Pines residents get to know the PGA Tour pros - and might even score a kiss If the weather turns bad on Friday, the PGA Tour pros will turn to Sea Pines residents for safety. Here's how the "safe house" owners have gotten up close and personal with the golfers in years past - and how one woman even scored a kiss. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If the weather turns bad on Friday, the PGA Tour pros will turn to Sea Pines residents for safety. Here's how the "safe house" owners have gotten up close and personal with the golfers in years past - and how one woman even scored a kiss.

As a strong storm rolls into the Beaufort County area Friday, forecasters are encouraging residents to stay inside and be aware of the risks.

The storm is expected to enter the area from the west and brings the risk of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Wind gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph could occur outside the thunderstorms. A wind advisory is in effect for Beaufort County until 9 p.m.

Rainfall is expected to be between half and inch to one inch. Strong, southerly winds across coastal waters could bring gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Those winds will produce rough surf at the beaches and a high risk for rip currents.

RBC Heritage

The weather could impact events related to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Those at the tournament are asked to keep an eye on the course video boards and the tournament website for possible evacuation information.

No one will be allowed to shelter in place at the course, and evacuations may begin roughly an hour before the line of storms enters the area, according to Toby McSwain, director of security for Sea Pines.

PGA Tour officials will be the ones to make the call to suspend play if necessary on the Harbour Town Golf Links, Angela McSwain, the marketing and communications director for the Heritage Classic Foundation, said Wednesday.

She added that any changes to the tournament’s schedule also will be announced on the video boards on the course and the tournament website.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more weather information becomes available.