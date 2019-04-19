More than 600 people without power in Beaufort County as strong winds pick up

A map from SCE&G shows areas experience power outages across the state, including in Beaufort County. SCE&G

More than 600 people in Beaufort County are without power as a tornado watch took effect Friday afternoon, according to electric company websites.

As of 12:45 p.m.,659 outages were reported in Beaufort County, according to the PowerOutage.US website.

Majority of the reported outages are in the northern part of the county, according to a map from SCE&G.

In the Coosaw Island area, there were 612 outages. Outages were also reported in nearby areas such as Beaufort, Sheldon, Dale, Port Royal, Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island, according to the map.

The Palmetto Electric Cooperative had not reported any outages just before 1 p.m.

▪ Palmetto Electric Cooperative at 1-866-445-5551

▪ SCE&G at 1-888-333-4465

Residents also can report outages on both companies’ websites, if they are able to do so.

