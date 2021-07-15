Attempt to recycle infamous Chucky doll in SC leads to ominous, funny online warnings

South Carolina officials outlined recycling requirements after a Chucky doll was tossed. Charleston County

An infamous Chucky doll was thrown away in South Carolina — but it wasn’t done scaring people.

Charleston County officials said a truck was dropping off items at a recycling center last week when workers came face to face with the creepy doll, a replica of the character who kills people in the “Child’s Play” horror movie series. A photo posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows the toy holding a knife as more traditional recyclables rest behind it.

“So, our Environmental Management staff completely understands why someone may no longer want keep this item in their home, but it does not belong in your recycling bin,” officials wrote in their online post.

For some social media users, the finding was an ominous sign.

“Your trash may come back to haunt you,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“NOT recyclable,” another person commented. “Belongs in hell”

Others wondered if more sinister forces were behind the discovery.

“I’m thinking he got in there himself,” one person wrote online.

But the discarded doll didn’t seem to faze some people — including those who made jokes or wanted to keep it for themselves.

“Man I would have taken that in a heartbeat,” one Facebook user commented.

“I will adopt him,” another person said.

For its part, Charleston County separated the doll from other recyclables so it wouldn’t damage equipment, officials told McClatchy News in an email. The government entity used the trashed item to remind people that it can only take cardboard, glass, plastics, paper and aluminum containers for reuse.

“Charleston County’s recycling program does not accept clothes, children’s toys or murderous dolls,” officials said.