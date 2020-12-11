Marijuana found among toy donations, Louisiana cops say. ‘It’s the thought that counts’

A police department collecting Christmas gifts for children found marijuana in a drop-off box, Louisiana officials say.

The Greenwood Police Department shared a photo that shows a small bag of pot near donations of a Mrs. Potato Head, a toy plane and other presents, according to a post distributed by Storyful.

“I guess, it’s the thought that counts,” the department wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “Marijuana is not a good gift to put in the toy donation box for Operation Santa Claus!”

The Shreveport-area police department says the program has helped children in need for more than three decades. Donors can give unwrapped toys or money to help families with their gift-giving expenses.

“We don’t know what to expect this year with COVID and all the other issues that have affected many of our neighbors, Greenwood police wrote last week in a Facebook post.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After police say they discovered the marijuana among this year’s donations, some social media users weighed in with jokes and messages of disbelief.

“Must’a run out of coal,” one person commented on the police department’s Facebook page.

“Wow seriously?! What in the world is wrong with folks,” another person wrote.

It’s not the first time a donation drew the attention of police.

In 2019, several suspected mini meth labs were found inside a Salvation Army drop-off bin in Greenwood, South Carolina, according to the city’s fire department.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

It’s also not the first time cops say a drug was found among kids’ toys.

In 2019, a child opened a Lego box and found it contained $40,000 worth of meth, the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said at the time. The toy set was bought at a consignment shop, McClatchy News reported.