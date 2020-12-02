Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Officer booked into same jail as inmate she’s accused of having sex with, SC cops say

A former county detention officer at a South Carolina jail is accused of having sex with one of the inmates she was supposed to be guarding, according to SC officials.
A detention officer at a South Carolina jail is accused of having sex with an inmate, state officials say.

The alleged encounter happened Sept. 30 and involved a detention center officer with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The officer, who no longer works for the sheriff’s office, was identified as Keondra Kenetha Snow, 26. She was charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to a news release from SLED.

The state law enforcement agency said it investigated the incident “at the request of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.”

Detectives booked Snow into the Williamsburg County Detention Center, officials said.

Kingstree in Williamsburg County is about 75 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

