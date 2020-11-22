Youth dies of apparent suicide Saturday at Mecklenburg Jail North, NC officials say

A juvenile offender housed at the Mecklenburg Jail North Juvenile Detention Center died of an apparent suicide Saturday, according to a new release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

A juvenile offender housed at the Mecklenburg Jail North Juvenile Detention Center died of an apparent suicide Saturday, according to a new release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The victim was identified only as “Desmond W” and his age was not released.

Investigators say he was staying at the Mecklenburg County jail site while in the custody of the state’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

“The juvenile from Rockingham County ... was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte shortly after 3 p.m.,” a release said.

Rockingham County is north of Greensboro, along the North Carolina-Virginia border.

“It is particularly difficult to lose a young person to such an unfortunate tragedy. Our staff is grieving, and this is a very emotional time for all involved,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement released to the Observer’s news partner WBTV. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and mourn with them during this trying time.”

The NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, the release said.

North Carolina operates seven juvenile detention centers and “monitors and supports four county-operated juvenile detention centers,” according to NCDPS.gov. The youths are given mental health screenings and followup help as needed, the site reports.

“Juvenile detention centers are secure, temporary facilities where a juvenile will stay while waiting to go to court or until a placement can be arranged,” the site says. “Juveniles are placed in detention by court order pending hearing, disposition or placement. ... Youths are typically housed in a detention center closest to their home county.”

